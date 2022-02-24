Happy Thursday!

A Dense Fog Advisory is issued from coastline to coastline this morning until 10AM. Our forecast for the upcoming weekend is going to be beautiful! Right now, we are a bit warmer than we were 24 hours ago. Afternoon highs will reach mid-70s or 80, but we are starting out in 60s or 70s.

Tonight’s parades will be dry as we Hail Babylon, Chaos, and Muses!

We’ll copy and paste yesterday’s forecast for today before yet another front comes through overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. Enjoy this forecast for a bit more warmth today. Temperatures fall again looking to your weekend mornings.

This afternoon, we top out in the 70s or 80s before yet again upper 60s for highs return into your weekend. Overnight, the 40s or 50s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Low rain chances are in the forecast for 48+ hours to come.

Have a great day today!