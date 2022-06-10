A line of storms is moving south and southeast across the Florida and river parishes this afternoon. We have seen severe thunderstorm warnings along this line at times and more could be issued. The main threats will be gusty winds with this although we will also see very heavy rain.

Wind gusts could create additional wind damage due to the soft ground from rain that we have already seen today. This line will continue to move south over the next few hours and additional street flooding could occur. The good news is the line is moving fast enough to where widespread flooding is not likely. It also looks like it will weaken some across the I-10 corridor.

After that rain will move out tonight and we will wait for scattered showers and storms again on Saturday. It won’t be as widespread as today but locally heavy downpours will still be possible.

Rain chances go down by Sunday and early next week as temperatures get back into the low 90s.