One more really hot day

Thursday should be the last day that we see the really intense heat across the area

Thursday should be the last day that we see the really intense heat across the area. Rain chances will be spotty and hold off most likely until late in the day which will allow temperatures to warm into the low to mid 90s again.

Expect heat index values once again around 100-105 with higher readings in isolates spots.

A few showers and storms could pop up again but probably not as many as yesterday.

The pattern begins to change tonight and tomorrow as we see the ridge break down and move west. Lower pressure over the area will mean more rain and storms popping up through early next week. It won’t rain all day every day, but it will be fairly soggy through Tuesday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 79°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 79°

Friday

90° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 90° 77°

Saturday

89° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 79°

Sunday

89° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 78°

Monday

88° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 79°

Wednesday

91° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 91° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
91°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

81°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

80°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

