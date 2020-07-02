One more really hot day

Thursday should be the last day that we see the really intense heat across the area

Thursday should be the last day that we see the really intense heat across the area. Rain chances will be spotty and hold off most likely until late in the day which will allow temperatures to warm into the low to mid 90s again.

Expect heat index values once again around 100-105 with higher readings in isolates spots.

A few showers and storms could pop up again but probably not as many as yesterday.

The pattern begins to change tonight and tomorrow as we see the ridge break down and move west. Lower pressure over the area will mean more rain and storms popping up through early next week. It won’t rain all day every day, but it will be fairly soggy through Tuesday.