After several days of dry weather, humidity is set to return over the next few days as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.

High temperatures will remain in the mid 80s again on Thursday and Friday, but the higher humidity will make it feel a little warmer. Expect heat index values or “feels like temperatures” to reach the upper 80s to low 90s over the weekend.

There will be a chance for some heat-busting showers each afternoon beginning Friday. Rain chances look hit or miss overall in to early next week. However Saturday has the chance for a bit more widespread rain with a storm cluster moving across the area.

Heat and humidity will continue to increase through the beginning of next week as well.