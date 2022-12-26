Good Morning, New Oreleans! The final week of the year will include a little bit of everything, but we started out near the freezing mark across most spots yet again!

A Hard Freeze Warning was issued until 9AM for just parts of Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. Winds will be transitioning out of the north as a warming trend begins.

Expect 50s for highs through Monday before 70s return by late week. Protect the 3 Ps, pets, people, and plants as we approach Tuesday morning. This will be your final morning of the week with freezing temperatures on the map somewhere.

Gradual warming continues after Christmas Day Observed through New Years Eve and New Years Day.