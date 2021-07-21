One more extremely rainy day Wednesday before rain chances fall!

Good evening! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was cooler, once again, with humidity and storms keeping temperatures low in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now ranging between the 70s and 80s after a number of Northshore locations saw nearly ten inches in total rainfall amounts earlier today, which caused major flooding.



Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.



Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out, about 60% or 70% chances remains the theme.



Late week, we see an unsettled pattern flip with low pressure moving away, then the ridge taking over! Typical forecasts for late July as high temperatures reach low 90s again in southeast Louisiana.



The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!



Stay tuned as more information throughout WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available all day Wednesday! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction