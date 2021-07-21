One more extremely rainy day Wednesday before rain chances fall!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was cooler, once again, with humidity and storms keeping temperatures low in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now ranging between the 70s and 80s after a number of Northshore locations saw nearly ten inches in total rainfall amounts earlier today, which caused major flooding.

Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out, about 60% or 70% chances remains the theme.

Late week, we see an unsettled pattern flip with low pressure moving away, then the ridge taking over! Typical forecasts for late July as high temperatures reach low 90s again in southeast Louisiana.

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information throughout WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available all day Wednesday! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

One more extremely rainy day Wednesday before rain chances fall!

When it rains, it pours!

Lower rain chances on the way!

Spotty showers and storms this afternoon

Rain chance through the day

More of the same in your forecast for Tuesday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 79° 77°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 88° 79°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 90° 79°

Friday

92° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 23% 92° 80°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 91° 79°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 91° 79°

Monday

90° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

4 AM
Showers
47%
79°

78°

5 AM
Showers
44%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
78°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
78°

80°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
80°

82°

9 AM
Showers
51%
82°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
84°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
86°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
86°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
86°

87°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
87°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
81°

81°

1 AM
Clear
7%
81°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News