One more day until a front is on its way!

Happy Monday! Again, we saw all of the above today across southeast Louisiana with sunshine and rain at times. There will be minimal rain chances in our forecast for the overnight timeframe across much of WGNO’s viewing area.

Rain chances return again on Tuesday, too, and several coastal parishes may see locally heavy downpours that could lead to additional localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Look for warm and muggy conditions with scattered showers tonight to Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s if not 90 but feeling warmer with humidity factored in!

Wednesday, we FINALLY see a cold front moving through! This will bring cooler temperatures and much lower humidity by the end of your week just in time for fall’s official start on the. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s at that point with overnight lows reaching the 60s and maybe even some upper 50s! Sunshine will be the theme all weekend! We have much to look forward to!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 75°
Fair
Fair 0% 79° 75°

Tuesday

88° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 88° 72°

Wednesday

80° / 62°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 21% 80° 62°

Thursday

78° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 78° 63°

Friday

77° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 77° 63°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 80° 65°

Sunday

82° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 82° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

11 PM
Clear
3%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
3%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
4%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
4%
77°

77°

3 AM
Clear
3%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
76°

76°

5 AM
Clear
6%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
76°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
18%
79°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
22%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
84°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
85°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
86°

86°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

87°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
87°

86°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
86°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
83°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
81°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

