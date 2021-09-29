One more day of widespread heavy downpours

After a lovely weekend and start to our week, we have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours consistently in our forecast for the next 24 hours. A Street Flood Advisory was issued for Terrebonne and Lafourche until 3:45PM. Right now, no flood alerts remain in effect as the worst rain has ended. Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! We’ll see a steady increase in afternoon highs now through late week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, continue the theme of widespread rain chances! These stick around just one more day before we see more improvements by this weekend. Again, look for heavy downpours in the afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris.

