One more day of widespread heavy downpours

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a lovely weekend and start to our week, we have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours consistently in our forecast for the next 24 hours. A Street Flood Advisory was issued for Terrebonne and Lafourche until 3:45PM. Right now, no flood alerts remain in effect as the worst rain has ended. Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! We’ll see a steady increase in afternoon highs now through late week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, continue the theme of widespread rain chances! These stick around just one more day before we see more improvements by this weekend. Again, look for heavy downpours in the afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris.

Keep up with additional information on WGNO.com and during Good Morning New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

One more day of widespread heavy downpours

Rain Thursday, improvements Friday!

More rain on the way Thursday!

Heavy rain threat through the day

Another rainy day

Rain chances dwindling Tuesday, back Wednesday, Thursday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

73° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 73° 72°

Thursday

82° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 82° 73°

Friday

84° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 74°

Saturday

84° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 45% 84° 74°

Sunday

81° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 81° 73°

Monday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 82° 70°

Tuesday

81° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

3 AM
Few Showers
31%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

73°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
73°

74°

6 AM
Showers
35%
74°

74°

7 AM
Showers
37%
74°

77°

8 AM
Showers
36%
77°

78°

9 AM
Showers
55%
78°

79°

10 AM
Showers
58%
79°

80°

11 AM
Showers
54%
80°

81°

12 PM
Showers
49%
81°

81°

1 PM
Showers
56%
81°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
82°

81°

3 PM
Showers
58%
81°

81°

4 PM
Showers
42%
81°

81°

5 PM
Few Showers
34%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
78°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
76°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
75°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News