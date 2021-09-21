One more day of late summer before fall moves in

Fall starts tomorrow on the calendar but with the weather as well. A strong cold front moving through tonight is going to bring a much nicer air mass in over the next few days. Humidity is going to drop off big time through the rest of the week. This will allow much cooler weather at night.

For today expect another day of hot temperatures as highs top out around 90 and heat index values top out around 100-105. Rain chances will be pretty spotty through the day only around 30-40%.

Better rain chances will move in overnight as the front moves through. Expect a line of rain and storms tonight along the front.

After that drier air filters in tomorrow. Look for clouds early in the day Wednesday with sun moving in by the afternoon. Dewpoints drop well into the 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s by Thursday morning.

Pleasant conditions will stick around through the weekend.