We are seeing temperatures mainly in the low 80s Tuesday evening with winds gusting into the 20s across the area. It will still be breezy but winds will be tapering off a little after sunset. Expect very humid conditions again tonight with lows in the 70s.

We see another day with mid to upper 80s on Wednesday ahead of the next cold front which will slowly move into the area by Thursday. This front doesn’t push through for a few days and will keep rain chances with it Thursday through Saturday. Right now it doesn’t look like it rains the whole time but we will see waves over rain coming through.

At the moment it looks like we dry out just in time for Easter Sunday. Expect cooler conditions by Friday as well with highs only in the mid 70s through the weekend.