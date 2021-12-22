One more cold night and then we warm up

We will stay cool through the day but it is nice to get the sun back. Expect sunny skies through the afternoon with afternoon temperatures around 60-62. A light jacket or sweater will feel nice.

Look for one more cold night before we really start to warm up. Temperatures will again fall into the mid to upper 30s in the northern areas with low to mid 40s on the south shore.

Thursday looks like a beautiful day as well with just some passing clouds and highs around 70. After that we will warm into the upper 70s Friday and stay there through the weekend with afternoon temperatures approaching 80 each day. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.