Expect one more chilly night before changes move in. Lows on Saturday will range from the mid to upper 30s north to the low to mid 40s south.

We start to warm up Saturday with highs back in the mid to upper 60s. The next rain chance moves in on Sunday. This looks to be mainly rain with some embedded thunderstorms. Expect a soggy day to finish off the weekend.

There will be a chance for locally heavy rain at times as well which could lead to some street flooding. That will be something to watch during the day. Right now the best chance of that looks to be north of I-12. This looks like a scenario where we see less rain south of I-10 with the boundary moving north. Area river levels will also remain high.

We stay mild early next week with hit or miss showers but nothing too impressive with rain chances.