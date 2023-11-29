NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of the next storm system. This system gets held up over the region and will bring multiple rounds of rain through the weekend.

Temperatures begin to rebound Wednesday night but will still be chilly with upper 30s to low 40s north and mid to upper 40s south by Thursday morning and then upper 60s for highs on Thursday. Look for upper 70s on Friday and we will continue 70s through most of the weekend.

Rain chances will be close to zero through Wednesday night before increasing later in the day Thursday . Scattered showers and storms are likely late Thursday night with off and on rain each day Friday through Sunday. Daily rain chances will be at at 60 to 70 percent through the weekend.

There is a low end chance of severe weather Friday or Friday night as well.

