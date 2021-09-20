On deck: WGNO meteorologist says don’t bet on Tropical Storms Peter and Rose becoming a threat

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 2021 hurricane season continues with Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose slowly swirling in the Atlantic. The lethargic nature of the two systems are a quite contrast to the polarizing 17-time All-Star Pete Rose, better known during his 22-year baseball career as “Charlie Hustle.”

Born Peter Edward Rose on April 14, 1941, the Ohio native played 24 seasons, won three World Series pennants, named National League MVP and was named to the Major League Baseball All-Century Team.

Rose also holds MLB records for most career hits (4,256), singles (3,215), games played (3,562), career at-bats (14,053) and plate appearances (15,890), but for past three decades the 80-year-old has perhaps been best known for his exclusion from the MLB Hall of Fame after being accused of gambling on baseball games.

As for the the tropical storms, WGNO Meteorologist Brooke Laizer says neither is expected to make the same impact as the former World Series MVP. According to Laizer, Peter and Rose are forecast to remain in the open water instead of threatening any location on the United States Coast.

Tropical Storm Peter

Peter, currently classified as a tropical storm with 50 mph winds, will continue to weaken in intensity, becoming a tropical depression before regaining strength as a low end tropical storm this weekend.

The Caribbean Islands and Bermuda will see increased rainfall and potential flooding impacts with this system.

Rose, also classified as a tropical storm with 40 mile per hour winds currently, will continue to weaken in intensity before simply fizzling out.

Tropical Storm Rose