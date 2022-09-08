Good Morning, New Orleans! Scattered showers will be possible once again Thursday, mainly in the afternoon hours. Models show most rain activity firing up as we reach the peak of daytime heating between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Rain chances will remain at 50 to 60 percent Thursday through Saturday before dropping down some next week. With any storms that develop, pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible which may lead to isolated street flooding. Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will stay slightly below average through the end of the week with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Next week, we may be treated to a taste of fall weather as a weak cold front approaches the area. This front will push a slightly drier air mass to the region which will help bring down the humidity for a day or two on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the tropics, we have two named storms: Tropical Storm Danielle and Hurricane Earl. Both systems are heading out to sea and pose no threat to the United States. The National Hurricane Center is also watching two tropical waves near Africa, but these disturbances are not a concern at this time.