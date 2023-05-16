The hot and humid weather pattern we’ve experience for the last few days continues as we continue another work week.

Expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s on Tuesday, but it will feel much warmer than that when you factor in the humidity. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will rise to the mid 90s by noon.

We will see a few pop up showers and storms late in the day, but the rain chance overall is around 60 to 70 percent.

Rain chances increase to 60 to 70 percent again Wednesday. Expect daily pop up thunderstorms developing in the middle of the afternoon during the peak of daytime heating. Any storms that develop will likely come to an end by around sunset.

Temperatures will stay warm in the upper 80s Tuesday, then return to the mid 80s for the remainder of the week.