Good Morning New Orleans and a Happy 6th of July! We are a little bit cooler today coming off of another heat wave impacting the Gulf Coast over this past weekend.

High temperatures are forecast to top out in the low or mid 90s, but it will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity.

Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will hit the triple digits for most locations by 11 a.m. before reaching between 100° and 107° in the afternoon.

More heat alerts can be anticipated in the coming days as temperatures and humidity increase gradually.

High temperatures are expected to reach 90s each day this week with heat index values up to 110°.

Rain chances remain higher around 40 to 60 percent daily to account for scattered storm activity. Today’s widespread chances will keep temperatures a bit cooler more consistently.

Your forecast for tonight’s fireworks display looks great on the Mississippi River, but there could be some downpours north.

The NHC continues to track no developments within the next 24 hours or 7 days. Another plume of Saharan Dust will help minimize development potential.