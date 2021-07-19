On and off rain in the forecast for Monday afternoon

Good afternoon! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler, once again, with humidity and storms keeping temperatures low for July across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the 80s and 90s with the sun finally peeking back out in spots!

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% or 60% threat of storms. Once again, a flash flood risk will exist during the afternoon on radar. Already, due to today’s rain, neutral ground restrictions on parking have been lifted until Monday at 8AM. There are no longer any active advisories with the heaviest downpours having ended for now.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available all day today! Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 85° 77°

Tuesday

81° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 81° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 85° 79°

Thursday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 88° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 38% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 89° 78°

Sunday

89° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Hourly Forecast

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
84°

85°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
85°

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
21%
83°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

8 PM
Cloudy
22%
82°

81°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
81°

81°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
81°

80°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

80°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

79°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

79°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

79°

3 AM
Showers
37%
79°

79°

4 AM
Showers
40%
79°

79°

5 AM
Showers
41%
79°

78°

6 AM
Showers
49%
78°

78°

7 AM
Showers
45%
78°

78°

8 AM
Showers
40%
78°

79°

9 AM
Showers
43%
79°

78°

10 AM
Showers
43%
78°

80°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
80°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

79°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
79°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
81°

