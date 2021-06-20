On and off rain chances while celebrating Dad this Father’s Day!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and cool with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Today to early Monday, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 60% threat of showers through your upcoming week’s start.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week! Typical forecasts for late June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Now, Claudette is tracking way away from Louisiana, continually moving inland in the south, eventually nearing North Carolina before moving back off of the east coast.

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!

Sunday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 86° 79°

Monday

83° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 83° 76°

Tuesday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 86° 77°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 88° 79°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 88° 78°

Friday

88° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 88° 79°

Saturday

88° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 78°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
81°

81°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
81°

81°

5 PM
Cloudy
18%
81°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

12 AM
Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

1 AM
Cloudy
21%
80°

80°

2 AM
Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
80°

81°

4 AM
Few Showers
31%
81°

81°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
81°

80°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
80°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
80°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
81°

81°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
81°

80°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
80°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
82°

