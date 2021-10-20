On and off rain chances until this weekend!

Happy Wednesday! Since Friday, we were enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Now, rain chances, heat, humidity, and clouds are back once again.

Highs today will reach 80s again! On and off rain chances remain the theme, but we do not have a total washout in the forecast for these next few days. This evening will be pleasant as long as you grab your umbrella! A bit warmer than we were last night.

Overnight, over Northshore locations, 60s will be the theme with upper 60s, lower 70s south!

Rain chances remain in our forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy downpours in some locations could lead to possible street flood advisories, so have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Much of this is going to be concentrated near our coast early before moving inland in the afternoon timeframe. Humidity continues rising as we see temperatures reach the low 80s but feel more like mid to upper 80s out there.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 84° 74°

Thursday

81° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 71°

Friday

82° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 82° 68°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 83° 70°

Sunday

83° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 83° 72°

Monday

84° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 84° 71°

Tuesday

83° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 83° 74°

Hourly Forecast

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
84°

82°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
39%
82°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
80°

76°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
76°

76°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
76°

76°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
76°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

77°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
76°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
76°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
75°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
80°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
80°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
81°

81°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
81°

