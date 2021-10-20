On and off rain chances until this weekend!

Happy Wednesday! Since Friday, we were enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Now, rain chances, heat, humidity, and clouds are back once again.



Highs today will reach 80s again! On and off rain chances remain the theme, but we do not have a total washout in the forecast for these next few days. This evening will be pleasant as long as you grab your umbrella! A bit warmer than we were last night.

Overnight, over Northshore locations, 60s will be the theme with upper 60s, lower 70s south!

Rain chances remain in our forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy downpours in some locations could lead to possible street flood advisories, so have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Much of this is going to be concentrated near our coast early before moving inland in the afternoon timeframe. Humidity continues rising as we see temperatures reach the low 80s but feel more like mid to upper 80s out there.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.