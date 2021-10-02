On and off rain chances this weekend

Happy Saturday! We have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours back in our forecast for these next few days. Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! We’ll see a steady increase in afternoon highs now through early next week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, we continue the theme of widespread rain chances! These stick around a few days before we see more improvements by mid-week. Again, look for heavy downpours in the early morning into afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly cooler forecast for the next few days when its dry. Wednesday, sunshine returns for the forseeable future!

