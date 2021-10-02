On and off rain chances this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Saturday! We have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours back in our forecast for these next few days. Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! We’ll see a steady increase in afternoon highs now through early next week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, we continue the theme of widespread rain chances! These stick around a few days before we see more improvements by mid-week. Again, look for heavy downpours in the early morning into afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly cooler forecast for the next few days when its dry. Wednesday, sunshine returns for the forseeable future!

Keep up with additional information on WGNO.com and WGNO News at 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Chance for rain this weekend

Muggy through the weekend

Friday forecast brings dry conditions before stretch of rain chances

Temps for Friday Night Football will be on the warmer side

Scattered storms and showers expected for Thursday

Humidity sticks around through the weekend

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

78° / 74°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 78° 74°

Sunday

83° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 83° 72°

Monday

80° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 80° 70°

Tuesday

81° / 69°
AM Showers
AM Showers 51% 81° 69°

Wednesday

81° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 16% 81° 69°

Thursday

82° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 82° 70°

Friday

82° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 15% 82° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
78°

78°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
77°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
12%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
76°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
21%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Showers
39%
75°

75°

6 AM
Showers
35%
75°

75°

7 AM
Showers
46%
75°

77°

8 AM
Showers
47%
77°

79°

9 AM
Light Rain
62%
79°

80°

10 AM
Showers
56%
80°

81°

11 AM
Light Rain
61%
81°

82°

12 PM
Light Rain
64%
82°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
82°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
82°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
80°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News