On and off rain chances in the forecast for Saturday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Saturday as a gloomy one continues across southeast Louisiana. Yesterday, we were dealing with cold temperatures and clouds, too, to make it less warm throughout Southshore locations. This afternoon on radar, anticipate a few storms moving northeast from the coast.

Temperatures now remain in the 60s and will top out about the mid to upper 60s with breezy conditions. Tonight, anticipate a much warmer one than we were dealing with 24 hours ago. Most spots will remain in the 60s as 70s return early Sunday morning.

Yet another front will make its way to town late Sunday. Tomorrow, anticipate conditions near 80 once factoring in humidity for your feels like temperatures. We’ll see additional rain chances late out ahead of the front. Once again, Monday, temperatures drop back into the low 60s for highs with 50s and 40s overnight. Sunshine will be the theme by Tuesday with much cooler weather. We are just on a rollercoaster ride again this coming week.

Tune in for more information on WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

67° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 67° 65°

Sunday

79° / 50°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 58% 79° 50°

Monday

56° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 56° 43°

Tuesday

57° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 57° 46°

Wednesday

59° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 59° 49°

Thursday

66° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 66° 54°

Friday

68° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 68° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

4 PM
Cloudy
13%
66°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
66°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
66°

67°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
67°

68°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
68°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
68°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

5 AM
Showers
42%
69°

69°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
69°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
69°

70°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

74°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
74°

75°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
75°

76°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
76°

77°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
78°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News