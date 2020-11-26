Old man winter looks to return next week! First freeze possible north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

Heads up! Stormy weather pattern on the way before much COLDER weather heads our way next week.

Thanksgiving Day — Expect spotty showers, with hit/miss activity possible on the Southshore. High temps in the middle 70s. Friday-Sunday: Stormy pattern. Rounds of rain expected.

Exact timing & rain totals still a little unclear. Late Saturday-mid day Sunday looks to be the soggiest time frame. 2-4 inches of rain expected with localized higher amounts. Much COLDER by end of the weekend into next week.

🥶OLD MAN WINTER RETURNS!🥶

Inland locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain may see their first freeze of the season by next Tuesday & Wednesday mornings.

Exact lows will be more fine-tuned as we get closer. Get ready to bundle up! Cold front arrives Sunday with below average temperatures Monday-Wednesday. High temps in the 50s!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 66°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 50% 76° 66°

Thursday

77° / 67°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 77° 67°

Friday

76° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 76° 64°

Saturday

69° / 61°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 69° 61°

Sunday

69° / 47°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 69° 47°

Monday

53° / 37°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 53° 37°

Tuesday

53° / 42°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 53° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

68°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

68°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

70°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

76°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

75°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

72°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

