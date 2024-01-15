NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Offices across the Greater New Orleans area will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, for expected winter weather conditions.

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Administration announced that all state offices will be closed due to the severe weather. They said the office closures are for nonessential employees, including those who can work from home.

Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Parish officials said parish libraries, Head Start centers and Parks and Recreation centers will be closed Tuesday due to potentially hazardous road conditions during the winter weather event. Parish buildings will only be open for essential parish employees.

St. John the Baptist Parish

All St. John the Baptist Parish government offices will be closed Tuesday, with plans to reopen Wednesday, Jan. 17, pending weather conditions.

St. Tammany Parish

Officials with the office of District Attorney Warren Montgomery said the entire 22nd JDC Court will be closed Tuesday due to the winter weather event. St. Tammany Parish Public Schools officials said parish public school offices will also close Tuesday and reopen Wednesday.

Washington Parish

Officials with the office of District Attorney Warren Montgomery said the entire 22nd JDC Court will be closed Tuesday due to the winter weather event.

Tangipahoa Parish

Tangipahoa Parish School System officials said all school district offices will be closed Tuesday for the expected winter weather. Employees, parents and students will be notified before 6 p.m. Tuesday about whether the schools and offices will reopen Wednesday.

