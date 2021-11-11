November weather is here in a big way!

Happy Thursday! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right? Well, a pattern change arrives today with one front on its way shortly.

Finally, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your upcoming weekend! Certainly, this is less breezy than last week, but we’ll that wind return Saturday and Sunday!

Sunny and 60s was your forecast for the afternoon on Sunday! Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, we were a bit warmer! This warming trend will continue today to later tomorrow!

Overnight, over Northshore and Southshore locations, upper 50s or 60s will be the theme! Another gorgeous forecast for Thursday is continuing as we welcome the second week of November!

Late week, another front brings minimal rain chances for parts of the area before sunshine and highs in the 60s are back this weekend! We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10 PM!