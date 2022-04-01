

Good Morning and a Happy Friday, Happy April! The forecast for today to early next week is going to be beautiful! Another sunny and 75 day today as we welcome fans to town for the Men’s Final Four!

This afternoon, we top out in the low 70s. Mid 70s for highs return into your weekend. Overnight, the 40s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Our next rain chance will be Saturday before a wet pattern sets in next week.

Right now, this looks to stay just off of the coast tomorrow morning barely moving inland in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, so some good news for all of the festivities across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana all weekend!

Next week, we turn our attention to additional storms Monday and Tuesday. At that point, another round of severe weather may move in. Until then, enjoy this FANtastic weekend we have in store!

Have a great day today!