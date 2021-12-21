Not warming up much today

It will be another chilly day for your Tuesday so keep the coats handy. Even though we won’t have the rain like Monday the cloud cover will still make it a bit gloomy through early afternoon. After that we will start to see some sun through the evening before skies clear out tonight.

Look for temperatures in the low to mid 50s by this afternoon. Winds will be out of the north around 10. Skies will continue to clear out tonight allowing temperatures to drop quite a bit. Expect mid 30s by Wednesday morning in the northern areas with upper 30s to low 40s on the south shore.

Temperatures will warm a little into the low 60s on Wednesday and then near 70 on Thursday. After that a big warm up is on the way through Christmas weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 for the holiday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

53° / 45°
Cloudy
Cloudy 1% 53° 45°

Wednesday

62° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 48°

Thursday

70° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 70° 58°

Friday

77° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 77° 67°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 79° 67°

Sunday

79° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 79° 68°

Monday

78° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 78° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
50°

52°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
52°

52°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
52°

53°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

52°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

52°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

51°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

51°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
51°

50°

10 PM
Clear
5%
50°

49°

11 PM
Clear
5%
49°

49°

12 AM
Clear
5%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
5%
48°

48°

2 AM
Clear
5%
48°

47°

3 AM
Clear
5%
47°

47°

4 AM
Clear
5%
47°

47°

5 AM
Clear
5%
47°

47°

6 AM
Clear
5%
47°

46°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
46°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
49°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
53°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
55°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

