Temperatures will stay cold through the day with low to mid 50s. Winds will be blustery at 15-20. Expect a few showers but in general dry conditions. Keep the coats handy!

Temperatures at night will get colder as well. Expect lows in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s Sunday morning.

At this point models have been trending colder on Monday morning which looks to be the coldest. Expect areas north of the lakes to see lows around 30 with a light freeze and/or frost possible. South shore will see mid to upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday will only warm into the mid 50s.