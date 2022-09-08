Temperatures are fairly pleasant across the area Thursday evening with low to mid 70s. They will stay in that range mostly through the night. Expect a few showers to pop up overnight with the best chance being near the coast.

Look for more rain over the next couple of days. This is all developing around an upper low that is spinning around the northern Gulf. This system will not be moving much over the next few days so the chance of afternoon storms will continue through at least Saturday. We will likely see quite a bit of sun early in the day followed by more clouds and storms developing.

Look for upper 80s for highs through the weekend with cooler air near any rainfall. We are still watching the chance for some lower humidity to come in for the middle of next week.