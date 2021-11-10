Not much rain with Thursday front

A decent day for your Wednesday with some clouds and temps in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Clouds stick with us over the next couple of days. The cold front still looks to move in later on Thursday. We will see warmer nights thanks to the cloud cover.

The front still looks paltry in terms of rain chances. Right now expect a line of showers with a few storms on Thursday afternoon. There could also be a few showers with a second front on Friday. Otherwise we will be dry heading into the weekend.

Look for cooler conditions behind the front on Friday and then through Sunday.