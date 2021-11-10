Not much rain with Thursday front

A decent day for your Wednesday with some clouds and temps in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Clouds stick with us over the next couple of days. The cold front still looks to move in later on Thursday. We will see warmer nights thanks to the cloud cover.

The front still looks paltry in terms of rain chances. Right now expect a line of showers with a few storms on Thursday afternoon. There could also be a few showers with a second front on Friday. Otherwise we will be dry heading into the weekend.

Look for cooler conditions behind the front on Friday and then through Sunday.

Wednesday

72° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 66°

Thursday

78° / 58°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 64% 78° 58°

Friday

75° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 75° 53°

Saturday

60° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 60° 48°

Sunday

65° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 65° 52°

Monday

69° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 69° 54°

Tuesday

68° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 68° 59°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
68°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
68°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
68°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
67°

69°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
72°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
74°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
16%
76°

78°

12 PM
Showers
39%
78°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
77°

76°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
76°

76°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
76°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
74°

