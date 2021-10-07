Not much fall weather anytime soon

A big ridge of high pressure parked across the northern Gulf and the southern states will keep temperatures warm and prevent any big fronts from moving in over the next week at least.

Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side across the area. Average highs this time of year for the New Orleans area are 84 so we will be above that through early next week.

Look for mid to upper 80s across the area today with plenty of sun. Still enough cold air aloft to give us some cloud development at times today and even a shower not totally impossible.

Mostly sunny conditions will continue tomorrow into the weekend. Afternoon highs will be warm 86-88 for most of the area. Overnight lows will be pleasant dropping into the mid to upper 60s to low 70s.

The area will stay dry as well with no real rain chance until at least the middle if not the end of next week.