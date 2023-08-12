NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Very hot weather will continue to be the theme locally through the weekend as high pressure creates a heat dome across the Gulf Coast. Sunday could be the fourth day in a row where the airport hits 100, which would be a new record streak.

High temperatures are forecast top out around 99-101 again on Sunday. Some locations may even hit 103°.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel much hotter than the actual air temperature. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will likely reach as high as 112° to 117° each afternoon for the next several days.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for all of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when heat index values are forecast to be at 113° or higher.

It looks like we could finally see some changes by Tuesday as a trough pushes the ridge a little more to the west. That would allow a small front to move through with the chance for some showers and storms. We may even see a bit lower humidity by Wednesday as well.

In the tropics, development is not expected for the next 5-7 days.

