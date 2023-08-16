NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Much lower humidity has moved in for your Wednesday and you can feel the difference this morning. Dewpoints have dropped into the 60s across the area and will stay there through the day and most of Thursday. That’s going to be for more pleasant conditions especially during the early part of the day.

Look for low 90s across the area this afternoon. Some showers and storms will be possible along the coast with the front through tomorrow. The big difference will be tonight as morning lows Thursday drop into the 60s in the northern half of the area and low to mid 70s south.

Look for temperatures to start to climb again by the end of the week with highs once again approaching 100. Rain chances will remain low through the weekend with the best chances being along the coast and offshore.

