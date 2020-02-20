Not a pleasant Thursday

Cold and wet conditions will be the story Thursday

Cold and wet conditions will be the story Thursday. A front has moved through the area with colder air to follow a few hours behind. Expect that colder airmass to move in by the afternoon.

A widespread area of rain will also continue to move through during the day. Not really any thunder with this since it is behind the front, but there will be pockets of heavy rain at times.

Most of the rain will be ending this evening however so the parades will not be dealing with a lot of rain.

Spotty showers will still be possible early in the evening, but the bigger story will be the colder and windy conditions.

As the cold air moves in Thursday afternoon winds will pick up out of the north to around 15-20. That will continue overnight making for a cold night ahead.

This airmass looks stronger than last week so even with clouds and wind we probably see 30s around a lot of the area by Friday morning.

Temperatures will stay cold through Saturday and start to warm up by Sunday.