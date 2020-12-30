Noon Update — Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms on New Year’s Eve. Here’s the latest.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Update — In true 2020 fashion, we continue to monitor a severe weather threat across the Gulf South on New Year’s Eve. Here’s the latest:

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of south-central Louisiana to an Enhanced(Level 3 out of 5) Risk for severe thunderstorms on New Year’s Eve.

Main risks of damaging winds 45-60mph, few tornadoes, and isolated large hail.

Please have a way to receive weather warnings through the early overnight in Southeast Louisiana.

Still some uncertainty about the timing & coverage of rainfall. One thing that could limit the severe risk would be the entrainment of dry air into the approaching storm system. If dry air becomes more entrained, it could limit the convective ability.

Currently, expecting the greatest severe risk across southeast Louisiana between 2PM-10:30PM.

Stay tuned! Have an indoor backup plan for any New Year’s Eve festivities, as thunderstorms are in the forecast.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 75° 65°

Thursday

75° / 59°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 85% 75° 59°

Friday

68° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 68° 50°

Saturday

57° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 57° 44°

Sunday

58° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 58° 45°

Monday

64° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 64° 48°

Tuesday

66° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 66° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
71°

69°

6 PM
Clear
2%
69°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
67°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
66°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

1 AM
Showers
46%
66°

66°

2 AM
Showers
56%
66°

66°

3 AM
Showers
56%
66°

66°

4 AM
Showers
55%
66°

66°

5 AM
Showers
49%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
66°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
67°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
70°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
72°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
74°

73°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
73°

