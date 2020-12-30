Noon Update — Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms on New Year’s Eve. Here’s the latest.

Noon Update — In true 2020 fashion, we continue to monitor a severe weather threat across the Gulf South on New Year’s Eve. Here’s the latest:

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of south-central Louisiana to an Enhanced(Level 3 out of 5) Risk for severe thunderstorms on New Year’s Eve.

Main risks of damaging winds 45-60mph, few tornadoes, and isolated large hail.

Please have a way to receive weather warnings through the early overnight in Southeast Louisiana.

Still some uncertainty about the timing & coverage of rainfall. One thing that could limit the severe risk would be the entrainment of dry air into the approaching storm system. If dry air becomes more entrained, it could limit the convective ability.

Currently, expecting the greatest severe risk across southeast Louisiana between 2PM-10:30PM.

Stay tuned! Have an indoor backup plan for any New Year’s Eve festivities, as thunderstorms are in the forecast.