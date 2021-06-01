Noon Tuesday: Summer showers and storms back this week

We are back into a pattern where we will see showers and storms develop pretty much each day through the rest of the week and the weekend.

Look for activity to pop up in the late morning to afternoon time frame. This will be typical of what we see during that normal summer pattern. More widespread activity will stay west of I-55 today.

Rain coverage should increase on Wednesday with more widespread activity. These showers and storms will continue through the week. Expect locally heavy downpours with the stronger activity. Overall the severe weather threat is not that high, but some storms may move slowly meaning street flooding will be possible.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s today but then mainly stay in the mid 80s through the rest of the week with rain and clouds.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 86° 74°

Wednesday

82° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 82° 74°

Thursday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 82° 74°

Friday

80° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 80° 74°

Saturday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 81° 75°

Sunday

82° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 82° 76°

Monday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 83° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
83°

84°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
84°

85°

4 PM
Cloudy
22%
85°

84°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
84°

83°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

80°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
22%
79°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
23%
79°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
78°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
78°

77°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
77°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
76°

76°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
76°

78°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
78°

80°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
80°

81°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
81°

82°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
82°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
81°

