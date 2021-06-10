Noon Thursday: A hot one today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:


More hot and humid weather is on the way today and there won’t be a lot of rain to give us any relief. Rain chances look even smaller than yesterday thanks to some drier air aloft. Expect spotty showers to develop later in the afternoon after temperatures climb to around 90.

More of the same on the way over the next couple of days. Look for highs of 90-92 each day through the weekend with overnight lows in the 70s. Not expecting much rain through Saturday.

By Sunday we will see a bit better chance of showers and storms popping up in the afternoon hours. That will cool things down a little for later in the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

90° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 90° 77°

Friday

90° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 76°

Saturday

93° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 93° 78°

Sunday

91° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 91° 78°

Monday

90° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 90° 78°

Tuesday

90° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
91°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
91°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
84°

83°

9 PM
Clear
5%
83°

82°

10 PM
Clear
6%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
7%
81°

81°

12 AM
Clear
7%
81°

81°

1 AM
Clear
7%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
80°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
79°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
78°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
16%
78°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
80°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
88°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News