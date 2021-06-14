Noon Monday: Hot to start the week, tropical weather to finish

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures are going to be hot again today and with the leftover moisture from Sunday’s rain the humidity is also going to be high. That means heat index values could be over 105. Because of that a heat advisory is in effect through the day, although it does not look like we get as hot as Sunday

Please take it easy if you are outside for any length of time. Remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade. Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s this afternoon. Those temperatures will continue through Thursday.

Rain chances look small today so not much relief from the heat will occur. Look for scattered showers and storms on Tuesday.

After Thursday we will see tropical moisture start to move in with whatever develops in the Gulf. Right now it does not look like we see anything substantial in terms of organized development, but we could see significant amounts of rain through the weekend.

Details will need to be watched through the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 93° 79°

Tuesday

92° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 92° 77°

Wednesday

92° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 78°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 91° 79°

Friday

85° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 85° 79°

Saturday

84° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 84° 78°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
91°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
91°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
83°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
81°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
83°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
87°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
89°

91°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
91°

91°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
91°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News