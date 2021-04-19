Noon Monday: Dry for the next few days



Look for a beautiful afternoon to start the week. We will go from the upper 60s early afternoon to the low 70s by mid to late afternoon. Plenty of sun for today.

Humidity will be very low over the next few days as we dry out through the week. That will allow some chilly conditions at night, especially by early Thursday when we could see some low 40s in the cool spots.

Tonight we will see similar temps to this morning. Look for lows around 50 to the north.

Mid to upper 50s down to the south.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow ahead of a weak front before we cool back down to the low 70s for highs by Wednesday afternoon. Right now no rain until Friday.