Noon Monday: Dry for the next few days

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:


Look for a beautiful afternoon to start the week. We will go from the upper 60s early afternoon to the low 70s by mid to late afternoon. Plenty of sun for today.

Humidity will be very low over the next few days as we dry out through the week. That will allow some chilly conditions at night, especially by early Thursday when we could see some low 40s in the cool spots.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture-69.jpg

Tonight we will see similar temps to this morning. Look for lows around 50 to the north.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3-22.jpg

Mid to upper 50s down to the south.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture4-2.jpg

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow ahead of a weak front before we cool back down to the low 70s for highs by Wednesday afternoon. Right now no rain until Friday.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

71° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 71° 60°

Tuesday

77° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 77° 57°

Wednesday

71° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 71° 55°

Thursday

70° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 61°

Friday

74° / 69°
Showers
Showers 45% 74° 69°

Saturday

81° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 81° 64°

Sunday

79° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 79° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

70°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
64°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
63°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
63°

62°

1 AM
Cloudy
12%
62°

61°

2 AM
Cloudy
14%
61°

61°

3 AM
Cloudy
14%
61°

61°

4 AM
Cloudy
6%
61°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

62°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
62°

62°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
62°

63°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News