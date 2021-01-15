Noon Friday: Sunny but cool this weekend

Temperatures are around 60 at noon on Friday with cooler air filtering in the next couple of days.

Winds are also picking up and will be around 15-20 through the next couple of days. That should prevent temperatures from dropping all the way down to freezing tonight.

Lows up to the north should stay just above freezing but will still be down into the mid 30s.

South shore temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

A sunny but cool weekend is on the way with low to mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. Lows will continue to be in the 30s and 40s.

Look for freezing temps to the north on Sunday morning. We will begin warming up by the middle of next week.

