NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the higher-than-normal temperatures making their way to the City of New Orleans, officials are making sure residents are staying cool.
Businesses across the city are doubling as free community cooling sites for residents who need relief from the temperatures that are expected to feel like 115 degrees. Happening from June 17 to 19, The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) will act as a hydration station.
Firefighters will be handing out bottles of water and sunscreen to individuals that stop by the following stations:
- NOFD Engine 10, 14069 Morrison Road
- NOFD Squirt 04, 6900 Downman Road
- NOFD Engine 17, 4115 Woodland Drive
- NOFD Engine 8, 3300 Florida Boulevard
The operation will run in shift with the first happening from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the second from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Anyone looking for a cooling shelter, click here to view the list of locations and hours of operation.
