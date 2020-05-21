Watch Now
News With a Twist at 6 p.m.

NOAA predicts an active hurricane season

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NOAA expects an above average hurricane season according to its prediction released Thursday morning.

The official forecast indicates 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, 3-6 major hurricanes. The average number of named storms per season is 12.

Right now they are listing the chance of an above normal season at 60%, normal season at 30%, and only a 10% chance the season comes in below normal.

According to NOAA “the combination of several climate factors is driving the strong likelihood for above-normal activity in the Atlantic this year. El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are expected to either remain neutral or to trend toward La Nina, meaning there will not be an El Nino present to suppress hurricane activity.

Also, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, coupled with reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon all increase the likelihood for an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

Start making your preparations now for the upcoming season. Keep in mind there will be additional issues to plan for due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This could impact hotels, where you evacuate, and also local shelter availability.

As always, it only takes one storm to make it a bad year for you. Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

91° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 77°

Friday

88° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 88° 78°

Saturday

88° / 76°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 88° 76°

Sunday

86° / 76°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 86° 76°

Monday

84° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 76°

Tuesday

85° / 76°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 85° 76°

Wednesday

85° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

Popular

Latest News

More News