NOAA predicts above average hurricane season

NOAA expects an above normal hurricane season according to its prediction released Thursday morning

NOAA is predicting an above average season

NOAA expects an active hurricane season according to its prediction released Thursday morning. Right now they are listing the chance of an above normal season at 60% with only a 10% chance the season comes in below normal.

According to NOAA “the combination of several climate factors is driving the strong likelihood for above-normal activity in the Atlantic this year. El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are expected to either remain neutral or to trend toward La Nina, meaning there will not be an El Nino present to suppress hurricane activity. Also, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, coupled with reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon all increase the likelihood for an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Similar conditions have been producing more active seasons since the current high-activity era began in 1995”

Start making your preparations now for the upcoming season. Keep in mind there will be additional issues to plan for due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This could impact hotels, where you evacuate, and also local shelter availability.

