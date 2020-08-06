⚠️JUST IN⚠️— NOAA has released their August updated hurricane season forecast and calls for an ‘Extremely Active’ season.

The latest forecast calls for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. These numbers already include the 9 named storms & 2 hurricanes. ‬

This forecast from NOAA is in agreement with notable Colorado State University’s updated forecast released yesterday calling for a hyperactive season.

Warmer than average water temperatures, lack of El Niño, lower wind shear are contributing factors to ripe conditions for tropical development this hurricane season.

Remember, number of named storms doesn’t correlate to impacts. It only takes one storm to make it a bad year for you (Betsy 1965, Andrew 1992…occurred in “low” storm number seasons!)

Have your trusted weather source, check up on the forecast every few days, re-stock the hurricane safety kit just in case, and review your hypothetical hurricane evacuation plan if you needed it this season.