No tricks, just treats in the Halloween forecast!

Happy Halloween after a gorgeous weekend! Since Thursday, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional October weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several more days! Certainly, this is less breezy than both Thursday and Friday!

Highs today will reach 70s again! Sunny and 75! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! So perfect when enjoying trick or treating! As long as you grab your warmest costume!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM! Happy Halloween and Who Dat!