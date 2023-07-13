NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A heat advisory is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi as once again we see temperatures back in the 90s. The ridge of high pressure to our west will slide a little eastward to start the weekend which will mean isolated rain coverage and a longer duration of heat.

Areas west of New Orleans will see mid to upper 90s through Saturday with heat index values of 109 and higher.

Right now it looks like Sunday afternoon and evening will see a more widespread rain chance across the area. Temperatures will heat up into the mid 90s but will be cooled as rain moves in.

Locally heavy rain will be possible the next few days with any storms that develop.