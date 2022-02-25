Happy Friday!

The Mardi Gras Cold Front is arriving now, so rain in the area will continue for a few more hours but end relatively early this morning before Greasing of the Poles.

Temperatures are now in the 50s with significant wind chills, so bundle up!

Tonight’s parades will be dry as we Hail Hermes, Krewe De’tat, and Morpheus!

Temperatures fall again looking to your weekend mornings. There will be no rain on tomorrow’s parades either as Endymion returns to its Mid-City route.

This afternoon, we top out in the 50s or 60s before yet again mid 60s for highs return into your weekend. Overnight, the 40s or 50s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Low rain chances are in the forecast for 48+ hours to come.

Have a great day today and Happy Mardi Gras!