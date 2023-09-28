NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Expect more warm and dry conditions over the next few days. Rain chances will stay high along the coast and offshore Friday but drop down inland. Most of the area will not see any rain but will still see the breezy conditions.

We will be warm and dry for the next several days. Look for daytime highs in the upper 80s Friday, then around 90-92 through the weekend. However some areas farther inland could see mid 90s this weekend so plan on the heat if you are out and about with any festivals. Expect overnight lows 69-75 for much of the area.

It looks like another front moves through with lower humidity by Sunday and early next week, but no major fall front with cooler weather anytime soon. We may see a stronger front towards the end of next week but that is still a bit in question.

