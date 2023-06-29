More heat is on the way through the night and Friday. Temperatures just are not cooling off much overnight and we are going to quickly warm back into the low 90s Friday morning.

The main story the next few days will continue to be the heat. Look for upper 90s through the weekend for highs with heat index values ranging from 110-115. An excessive heat warning is in effect again on Friday.

Rain chances will remain low through the weekend as well. Outside of an isolated pop up storm don’t expect much relief from the heat. Rain chances increase a little by Monday and Tuesday.