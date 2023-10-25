NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Air quality is still poor for part of the New Orleans metro, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Heavy smoke from nearby marsh fires continues to spread across Southeast Louisiana. Multiple fires from a 100+ vehicle pileup on Interstate 55 in St. John the Baptist Parish are also contributing to the reduction in air quality.

Fog is no longer an issue this morning. Finally, no dense fog advisories are in effect for areas close to the lakes. Please still use caution when driving early today and remember to increase the distance between you and the next car.

Otherwise no real changes through the week in the forecast. Expect warm conditions through Friday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s. We should see plenty of sun the next few days with just a small chance of a spotty shower. Winds will pick up to 10-15 each afternoon out of the southeast. Another front should arrive in time for Halloween.

